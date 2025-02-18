Waycross Partners LLC Has $12.65 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

