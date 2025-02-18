Waycross Partners LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Sysco by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after purchasing an additional 166,798 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

