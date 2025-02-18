Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average of $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

