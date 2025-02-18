WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 526 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

