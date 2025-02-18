WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

