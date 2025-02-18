WBH Advisory Inc. Has $959,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $308.15 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $311.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.56 and a 200-day moving average of $288.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $210,236.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,721.04. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

