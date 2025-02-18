WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 57 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.92. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.