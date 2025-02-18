Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 593,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,271. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,886,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

