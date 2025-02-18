Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Price

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

