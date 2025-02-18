William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,258. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.