Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wix.com worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.17. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

