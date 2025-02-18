XYO (XYO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.59 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $214.81 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00023679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,087.21 or 0.99970501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

