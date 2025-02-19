10,673 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 73,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

