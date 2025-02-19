1,088 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edison International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

