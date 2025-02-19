1,611 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Joel Adams & Associates Inc.

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 377,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $123.94 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

