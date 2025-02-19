1,665 Shares in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,586,000.
T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.
T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile
The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.