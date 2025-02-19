20,687 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 190.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

