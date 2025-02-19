27,017 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.