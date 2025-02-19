278,256 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

