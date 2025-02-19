3,198 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,376,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after acquiring an additional 691,761 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,289,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

