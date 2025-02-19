3,363 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

