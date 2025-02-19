3,634 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

