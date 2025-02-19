3,740 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Legacy Solutions LLC

Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

C stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

