3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 215,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

