3EDGE Asset Management LP Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

