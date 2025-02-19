3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $2.34 Million in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,234,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FLXR opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.