3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $5.14 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 395,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.3% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 170,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 180,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 53,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

