3EDGE Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF makes up 2.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

HGER stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.7256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

