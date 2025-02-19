4,682 Shares in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NLR opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

