51,272 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ARLU opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (ARLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. ARLU was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

