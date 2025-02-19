5,792 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
