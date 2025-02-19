5G Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to companies that are involved in the development, deployment, and implementation of 5G technology. These stocks represent companies that are at the forefront of the next generation of wireless communication technology, which promises faster data speeds, lower latency, and greater connectivity for devices and users. Investors may consider investing in 5G stocks to capitalize on the growth potential of this burgeoning industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. 130,481,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,439,605. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $31.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

