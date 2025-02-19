608 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.