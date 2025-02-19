8,838 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Shares of BA opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

