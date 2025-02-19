9,035 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

