9,278 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

