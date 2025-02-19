Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $253.69 or 0.00264810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $320.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,073,896 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

