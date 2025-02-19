AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 90,155 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

