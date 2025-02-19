ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.96 and traded as high as $58.71. ABB shares last traded at $58.45, with a volume of 122,519 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

