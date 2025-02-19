Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of IAF opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $4.75.
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
