Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JEQ opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

