Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Acadia Healthcare



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

