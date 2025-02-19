Accuvest Global Advisors Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 5.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

