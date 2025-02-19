ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. ACV Auctions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,032. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $728,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,701.62. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,145.58. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,162 shares of company stock worth $2,663,776 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

