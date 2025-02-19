Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Adeia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Adeia Trading Up 27.8 %

Shares of Adeia stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 369,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,773. Adeia has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADEA shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.