Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1) Insider Michael Ian Rawlinson Acquires 9,850 Shares

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 9,850 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £19,897 ($25,100.29).

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ADT1 stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.70). 4,168,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,544. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.96. Adriatic Metals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 124.20 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

