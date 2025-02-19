Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 4.0 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
