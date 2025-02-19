agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,150,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 4,856,478 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Diana Mckenzie bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,007.32. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

