AGL Energy Limited (AGLXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14.

AGL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

