AGL Energy Limited (AGLXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14.
AGL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.
AGL Energy Company Profile
