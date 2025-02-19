Airbus (EADSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Airbus to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $24.22 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Airbus Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. Airbus has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.
Airbus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.