Airbus (EADSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Airbus to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $24.22 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbus Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. Airbus has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

